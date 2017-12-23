After criticising BJP for having an "architecture of lies", Congress Chief turned to Twitter and mocked Bhartiya Janata Party through a tweet. Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter interactions have recently created a buzz. Unlike in the past, his tweets are now often laced with witty one-liners. Recently, Congress president was targetted by some for reportedly taking time off to watch the latest Star Wars movie hours after his party lost in Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections.

If the BJP were to start a film franchise it would be called “Lie Hard”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, tweaking the name of popular American action series “Die Hard” – in a dig at the ruling party, a day after he described its foundation as based on an “architecture of lies”. “If (the) BJP had a film franchise, it would be called ‘Lie Hard’,” Gandhi tweeted, with hashtags #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies. The sarcastic remarks came a day after Gandhi chaired his first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting as party President, in which he roundly slammed the BJP.

If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 23, 2017

“The entire foundation of the BJP is based on lies. The whole architecture of the BJP is about lies. Their model is to come up with a lie, spread that lie, and just keep repeating that lie until people believe the lie,” he said. Gandhi’s remarks come in the wake of the 2G spectrum allocation case court verdict on Thursday and the Adarsh Society case order passed by the Bombay High Court on Friday. Rahul’s attack on the BJP comes just days after the Congress president was targetted by some for reportedly taking time off to watch the latest Star Wars movie hours after his party lost in Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections.

On Friday, the 47-year-old Congress chief reacted to the 2G verdict and said that the lies propagated by the BJP were being exposed one by one. “Everyone knows about 2G and the truth is before you. Do I think 2G has been a vindication? The whole architecture of the BJP is about lies…. Whether it is, Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, 2G, the Modi model… that is the whole design…. One by one the lies are coming out,” he said.