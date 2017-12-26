Well, thanks to social media, since everything is out in open, especially with Twitter helping you to reach out to your favourite person. A woman, who turned 107 on December 25, expressed her wish of meeting the young gun of the Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi because she thinks the Congress leader is 'handsome'. Much to everyone's surprise, the wish of the 107-year-old woman came true with Rahul Gandhi calling her and wishing a Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday personally.

No matter how much criticism is faced by the Congress, it’s newly elected ‘handsome’ president, Rahul Gandhi, is on the spree of winning the heart of citizens. Even though Congress has lost Gujarat as well as the Himachal Pradesh 2017 elections, Rahul Gandhi has won hearts, literally! Well, thanks to social media, since everything is out in open, especially with Twitter helping you to reach out to your favourite person. A woman, who turned 107 on December 25, expressed her wish of meeting the young gun of the Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi because she thinks the Congress leader is ‘handsome’.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the wish of the 107-year-old woman came true with Rahul Gandhi calling her and wishing a Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday personally. For all the confused people out there, it wasn’t any lottery. A Bengaluru resident had tagged Rahul Gandhi, informing him that her grandmother was turning 107 on December 25, and has a desire of talking to him. Much to her surprise, the Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, who is also described as the most humane politician by many, replied by wishing ‘beautiful grandmother’. The Congress leader also offered her a ‘big hug’.

Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi ! I asked her why? She whispers … He's handsome ! pic.twitter.com/k3wUaSMKfE — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

Apart from the tweet, the granddaughter- mother duo later received a personal call from Rahul Gandhi as well. While this gesture by Congress leader was appreciated by twitteratti, some questioned if she was being paid by Congress. However, the granddaughter refuted the claim by stating no amount of money can buy a 107-year-old grand-mother’s wishes.

As per many reports, even after losing back-to-back elections, the Congress’ Gujarat results proved that the party is leaving no stone unturned in establishing its connect with the people.