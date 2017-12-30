In a shocking incident, family members of a pregnant woman were left in shock while performing her last rites when her baby popped out of her stomach. Victim's husband has alleged that if the hospital authorities had informed them to arrange the right blood sample on time, the life of her wife and his baby could have been saved.

In a heart-wrenching incident that took place near Raigarh, family members of a pregnant woman were left in shock while performing her last rites when her baby popped out of her stomach. In a never heard case before, a pregnant woman who lost her battle with life due to deficiency of Hemoglobin, met a bad fate when she was being treated in the hospital. According to her family members, the 22-year-old woman expected delivery was to be held on January 17 but on December 24, the woman started to deteriorate after her family members noticed swelling in her hand and legs.

Following this, her family got her admitted to a nearby hospital. After some pathology tests, it came out that the pregnant woman had a low Hemoglobin of just 5gm. To bring her Hemoglobin level in a normal situation, she required 3 units of blood. At first, victim’s family members were informed to arrange for A positive blood group on December 25. However, after arranging the A positive blood group, when the family returned to the hospital, that was asked to arrange A negative blood group on December 26. In a total, the family spend around Rs 1,600 for A positive blood group and Rs 4,500 for A negative blood group. Unfortunately, when the family members went back to the hospital after arranging the blood, it was too late by then to save victim’s life.

Speaking after this unfortunate incident, the victim’s husband said that the doctors had informed him about his wife’s expected delivery on January 17. But after her wife condition started decorating, they shifted her to a hospital. Victim’s husband has alleged that if the hospital authorities had informed them to arrange the right blood sample on time, the life of her wife and his baby could have been saved.