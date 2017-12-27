A 24-year-old widow was allegedly raped by her lover at secluded Kapa area of Raipur. Later, hearing her screams three people approached the crime scene and the rapist fled the spot. The saviours turned monsters soon raped the woman again. After the horrendous crime they also threatened the woman.

A shocking incident of apathy against a woman has been reported from Raipur. The 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her lover and then three other men who came to her rescue. All the four accused have been arrested by the Chhattisgarh police. They have been identified as Suresh Sahu (24), Harish Chandrakar (25), Trinath Mahanand (24) and Vinay Yadav (24). According to the initial reports of the police, the victim worked in a hotel and was in a relationship with Suresh Sahu.

Sahu took the victim near a railway yard in the Kapa area of Raipur on December 23 and allegedly forced himself on the young woman. The victim started screaming and hearing her screams three people approached the spot and threatened Sahu, who later fled the spot after being threatened by the trio. Then the three Harish Chandrakar (25), Trinath Mahanand (24) and Vinay Yadav (24) again raped the woman. After the horrific crime, the accused also threatened the victim with dire consequence if she narrated or informed anyone of the ordeal.

The victim later approached the police and filed a complaint in the Pandri Police Station. Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later all the accused in the case were identified and arrested by the police and charged under relevant sections.

Lately, crime against women has been on a rise in the country. Newspaper headlines are flooded with instances of rape, stalking and domestic violence. Atrocities inflicted on women are at an all time high.