As per reports, the Dutch national lost his life, while his friend sustained severe injuries. As per police reports, after realising that they had boarded a wrong train, the duo jumped off a moving train. The deceased, Erik Johannes was from Netherlands and his friend Fabin was from Britain. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police said that the duo had tickets for Agra but mistakenly boarded a wrong train.

On Tuesday, one of the two foreigners who was visiting India to celebrate the New Year 2017, died after jumping off a moving train in Rajasthan. The deceased was later identified as a 54-year-old Dutch national. The deceased, who was later identified as Erik Johannes, was being accompanied by his friend from Britain. The duo had celebrated the New Year 2018 in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Sawai Madhopur is around 150 kms from Jaipur. As per police reports, after realising that they had boarded a wrong train, the duo jumped off a moving train.

As per reports, the Dutch national lost his life, while his friend sustained severe injuries. The deceased, Erik Johannes was from Netherlands and his friend Fabin was from Britain. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police said that the duo had tickets for Agra but mistakenly boarded a wrong train. After an interaction with the passengers, they realised that they had boarded a wrong train. After being afraid of reaching an unknown location and panic, the two jumped from the New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express which had started moving.

Commenting on the matter, the local police investigating the matter said, “The incident took place this morning at the main railway station in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district when Johannes and his friend boarded a wrong train that was headed to Delhi instead of Agra on the opposite direction”. Following the death of the Dutch national, the Netherlands Embassy in Delhi has also been informed about the unfortunate death. “We have kept the body in a local mortuary for his family members to arrive in this country,” the investigating official added.