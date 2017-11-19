Speaking to a daily about the fair, Dinesh Peetaliya, treasurer of the Foundation said that the HSSF works to promote human and family values, ecological causes, and patriotism. Peetaliya further added that the fair that was kicked off on November 16, was laid down with an objective to give a platform to all Hindu organisations so that they can showcase their work to the people. The fair was apolitical, neutral and for all the communities, HSSF's treasurer added.

In first of its kind, the education department in Rajasthan asked the government schools to take their students to a fair which has been organised by the Hindu Spirituality and Service Foundation (HSSF). As per reports, the government asked the teachers and students to visit the fair so that they can learn about love jihad, Christian conspiracies, vegetarianism. The manuals for girls state the ways by which that can protect themselves from Muslims boys. A Bajrang Dal’s stall at fair also had a manual specifying the ways through which Muslim youths trap Hindu girls.

Speaking to a daily about the fair, Dinesh Peetaliya, treasurer of the Foundation said that the HSSF works to promote human and family values, ecological causes, and patriotism. Peetaliya further added that the fair that was kicked off on November 16, was laid down with an objective to give a platform to all Hindu organisations so that they can showcase their work to the people. The fair was apolitical, neutral and for all the communities, HSSF’s treasurer added.

According to a report by a leading daily, commenting the visit of school kids and teachers to the fair, Jaipur district education officer Ratan Singh said government schools were asked to take students for a visit to help the organisers but the visit was not made mandatory. He said, “Whenever such programmes are organised, where we feel students will learn something or get exposure, we ask the schools to take the kids.” Speaking to HT, President of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti activist Komal Srivastava said, “The government’s idea is to catch them young and further their binary narrative (us-them divide). They also want to curb the freedom of girls by using the love jihad propaganda as a pretext.”

Well, this is not the first time that a move by Rajasthan’s government has irked the ‘saffronisation’ controversy among the critics. Earlier this month, the government had organised a mass recital programme of Vande Mataram in collaboration with the HSSF and told students to attend the programme.