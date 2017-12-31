Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday gave his millions of fans a New Year gift by announcing his political entry. Rajinikanth on the last day of his 6-day fan meet, after announcing his political entry said that the hard work, public service and honesty will be the cornerstone of his upcoming party. After Rajinikanth's shared the biggest news of the year, his fans, political leaders took to Twitter and shared their reaction. Let's take a look at some of them.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday finally gave the moment to his fans for which they have been waiting for years and announced his political entry. In a blockbuster way, Rajinikanth at the end of his 6-day fan meet gave a New Year gift to his fans saying that the hard work, public service and honesty will be the cornerstone his upcoming party. “If I had the desire for power then I would have entered politics in 1996,” he added. Asking his fans to support his political entry, Rajnikanth said that this is not cinema, this is politics.

Rajinikanth’s political entry is not just another news but it can change the political discourse of the politics of Tamil Nadu forever. With already problems going on within the AIADMK and DMK trying to once again garner the support of the people of Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth’s political entry is seriously a big development which will be closely monitored by all political parties. Especially, it will now be important for AIADMK to watch every development from here because there is no Jayalalithaa now. While announcing his political entry, Rajinikanth conveyed to his fans that they will be meeting to decide the sole agenda they together want to achieve. “Our agenda is honesty, hard work and development,” Rajinikanth added.

Meanwhile, soon after the announcements were made, BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan put out a tweet in support of superstar Rajinikanth. She said, “Welcome actor Rajinikanth’s political entry with the motto of corruption free good governance which is the sole aim of BJP.”

Here is how people and political leaders reacted to Rajinikanth’s entry into politics

Wishing him success after Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and said, “T 2758 – My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!”

T 2758 – My dear friend , my colleague and a humble considerate human, RAJNIKANTH, announces his decision to enter politics .. my best wishes to him for his success !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dByrmlZb2c — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2017

I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome: Kamal Haasan on #Rajinikanth (file pic) pic.twitter.com/s2nJs4yi8E — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

Sir, Best wishes for new journey and begenning of new chapter in your life. God Bless you Good Health forever.

Many many best wishes, good health and success in the coming year. pic.twitter.com/NsrAA0diML — Manoj Verma (@manoj_ibmi) December 31, 2017

I would like to say politics has entered #Rajinikanth instead of saying #Rajinikanth entered politics : Neeta, fan pic.twitter.com/u57kN1LwjK — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2017

Bollywood superstar Anupam Kher said, “On the last day of 2017 comes the Biggest News Maker Of The Year: Superstar Rajinikanth joins politics. Jai Ho.”

On the last day of 2017 comes the Biggest News Maker Of The Year: @superstarrajini joins politics. Jai Ho.😎#SuperStarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Z0osxNLy7Y — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) December 31, 2017

Thalaivaa @superstarrajini 🙏 Hope the time you have chosen is the right time 😊 Can’t wait for your magic in politics 😊#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry pic.twitter.com/igRkt9QU32 — Shrik 🙂 (@shriktweets) December 31, 2017

For the first time someone quotes the Bhagavad Gita in his political entry speech in Tamil Nadu. @superstarrajini — Sudarshan Ramabadran (@sudarshanr108) December 31, 2017