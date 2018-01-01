A day after superstar Rajinikanth announced publicly announced his entry into politics, the south cinema industry sensation on Monday in a video message urged his fans to come together to bring a good change in Tamil Nadu politics. Rajinikanth has also launched a new Android application Rajini Mandram on Google Play store.

Superstar Rajinikanth a day after he announced his blockbuster entry into politics on the last leg of his 6-day long fan meet, on Monday (January 1) in a new video asked his fans to come together to bring a good change in Tamil Nadu politics. In his new video which the actor shared on his official Twitter account while thanking his fans, supporters for welcoming his political entry, Rajinikanth urged his fans to get themselves registered on his new website rajinimandram.com. Rajinikanth has also launched a new Android application Rajini Mandram on Google Play store.

