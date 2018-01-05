Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been co-stars thanks to their mentor K Balachander and then gone on to make successful careers for themselves. They have turned out to be powerful influencers in Tamil Nadu with lakhs of fans supporting them.

When there was all indication in mid-2017, that Superstar Rajinikanth was taking the political plunge, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan pipped him by announcing that he was getting into Tamil Nadu politics. But Kamal was always very vocal about issues that were affecting people in the state so not many eyebrows were raised when he made the announcement. It was the timing that surprised many. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been co-stars thanks to their mentor K Balachander and then gone on to make successful careers for themselves. They have turned out to be powerful influencers in Tamil Nadu with lakhs of fans supporting them.

However, with the demise of Jayalalithaa and an ailing Dr Karunanidhi, the political scenario had changed in the state in 2017. This seemed to provide the required impetus for both these stars to throw their hat into the political ring. Now, what do Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan stand for in terms of political ideology? That is yet to be announced by both. Kamal has made it clear that though he is left-leaning, he has chosen to be a ‘centrist’ (Maiam). He wants to see an honest, transparent and corruption-free government and so does Rajinikanth. Both have used social media and apps to get their votebase together and are using their fan clubs for the groundwork.

Kamal has had meetings with numerous political leaders like the Kerala CM Vijayan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal along with senior present and past bureaucrats. Meanwhile, S Gurumurthy is said to be Rajinikanth’s advisor and he has also reportedly met with bureaucrats to understand the system and deficiencies in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil film industry has welcomed the decision of both the stars but asks them who they will vote for and they refuse to take sides. Many have tweeted out their support both of them but there are whispers that Kamal could possibly fare better than Rajini in administration but Rajini might garner more votes.

So the question is this: What will be the voter base for Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan? Both the stars have reiterated they are launching their own parties and will contest all 234 seats in the 2019 elections. The AIADMK and DMK have very strong roots in the state and it’s not going to be easy to shake their voter base. Money power also speaks in Tamil Nadu and Kamal Haasan pointed out that the RK Nagar elections were won by TTV Dinakaran thanks to voters selling their votes to the highest bidder.

Though many fans of the stars might vote for them, how significant this share would be is what people are pondering. Will voters let go of the cash-for-vote policy that has ruled Tamil Nadu for decades now and vote for good governance? Will that change come in with the advent of these two stars into the political arena? Will Kamal and Rajini be able to make a difference to state politics? And finally, as political rivals, will they take potshots at each other (Rajini seems to have already) or eventually join hands? How will the voters decide whether to vote for Rajini or Kamal (other than being a fan)? This is the most significant question of them all. Guess we’ll just have to wait and watch how 2018 pans out for them – and Tamil Nadu.