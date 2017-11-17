Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had a fruitful meeting with Bill Gates the co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in the meeting the two discussed various issues. Rajnath Singh asked for the foundation's help in initiating health awareness programs in the country and developing modern village infrastructure to achieve the development goals.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Gates Foundation, and requested him to initiate health awareness programmes in India and suggested that his foundation should also concentrate on developing model villages. Welcoming Gates, Singh also appreciated the various welfare works being undertaken by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in India, said the Ministry of Home Affairs statement. According to the statement, Singh requested Gates to initiate health awareness programmes in India and suggested that his foundation should concentrate on developing villages and make them “Model Villages” so that the local people get inspired.

He also appreciated Bill and Melinda Gates foundation’s welfare works in several parts of the country. In turn, Gates assured support to the country and explained about the various technologies being adopted by them in the field of agriculture and sanitation. He assured the Minister that the Foundation will offer constructive support to India. The Gates Foundation has worked closely with the Government of India to provide more opportunities to the public besides aviling global and local technical expertise to further strengthen India’s overall development goals.

The meeting majorly focused on discussions related to health, urban sanitation and digital topics. It also had significance for the future of an NGO Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), which has been barred by the Home Ministry to work in the country. The Gates Foundation was one of the chief donors of the NGO which was cancelled and banned from receiving foreign funds. The Government had sense violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) after it was determined that the NGO is allegedly diverting fund for personal benefits. However, there is no confirmation whether the matter was discussed between Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the Gates Foundation head Bill Gates.