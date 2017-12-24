Days after an inhuman incident surfaced from Rajasthan's Rajsamand where a man was killed and burnt alive in an alleged case of love-jihad, the probing team in the case has said that the accused who killed the man was in an illicit relationship with a girl. Meanwhile, the investigation is still underway in the case.

Probing the Rajasthan’s Rajsamand alleged ‘love-jihad’ case, where a man was killed and burnt alive, the police during its investigation has found that the accused Shambulal Raigar was in an illicit relationship with a girl and to hide the truth from his family and society, he tried to gave it an angle of love-jihad. According to police, the accused was in a practice of watching hate videos, therefore, to save himself from public shame, he gave the entire episode a love-jihad angle.

Speaking on this case, the police informed that they have videographed portions of their investigation as a proof and also to avoid any fake information circulating around. The police which is currently investigating this case said that they have videographed the statements of girl’s mothers who said that Shambulal was asked to bring back her daughter from a man in West Bengal. She further said their daughter did return from Bengal but she was kept at a rented place for about 10 months. The Woman also mentioned that due to fear of the society, they did not inform that matter to the police.

Further speaking on the case while the investigation is still on, Anand Srivastav, Inspector General of police, Udaipur Range, “He was into illicit relation with a girl in the town for more than 10 months, The girl too was questioned who said she was continuously been hassled by the accused Shambulal. Thus, in order to deviate everyone’s attention towards this issue, he himself planned to do something that can change the perception of people,” said. However, it has also been learnt that the accused targeted the wrong person and mistakenly killed someone else.

Carrying investigation in the case to find out whether the accused Shambulal was in an illicit relationship or not, the probing team has also recorded the statements of accused’s mother, neighbours, girl’s mother and others. The entire case came into public view after a horrific video has surfaced where a man was killed and burnt alive. The deceased according to reports was identified as Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh. The incident has surfaced from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district after a video where a man was shot being burnt alive, went viral on social media. The accused, Shambulal Raigad, was later arrested by the police. The incident had taken place on Dev heritage road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand district.