Spiritual Guru and Art of Living (AOL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday visited Lucknow to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to lead way for further developments on Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar dig up a major development in the Ram Mandir dispute a few weeks ago after he said that he would like to play the role of a mediator in resolving the Ayodhya issue between the two parties. Ravi Shankar’s move welcomes by many while some had opposed the move.

According to reports, the two parties Nirmohi Akhada and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had roped in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to pitch for an out of court settlement in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue. Speaking on the matter, Sri Sri when was approached by both the parties said that he both the parties should show some magnanimity. Given the sensitivity of the matter, Sri Sri mentioned that nothing can be predicted in the matter so far.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come ahead of spiritual guru’s Ayodhya visit who had said that he put his best efforts to mediate the issue and will expect to the conclusion. While Sri Sri’s efforts can be seen in the context of reaching to some conclusion on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute, the AOL founder had previously met members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and discussed the long impending matter.

Speaking on the matter on November 14, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvihad said that the government is not averse to any out-of-court solution to the Ram Mandir issue, and emphasised that it is ‘not involved’ in any offers to negotiate by anyone.

Previously, giving his inputs on the Ayodhya issue, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar while speaking to NewsX had said that this is not the first time an amicable solution to Ayodhya dispute is being ensured. He said that during Chandrashekhar Singh’s regime a similar effort was made to solve the long due dispute.