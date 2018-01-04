Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday asserted his happiness and said he is happy that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political party leader stands vindicated. The senior Congress leader said that he is very happy that DMK leader stands vindicated and his friends are greatly relieved that truth has prevailed. "I send you and members of your family greetings and best wishes for the new year," the former prime minister said in his letter to A Raja.

After former Telecom minister expressed his gratitude by penning down his thoughts to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the then UPA Prime Minister on Thursday asserted his happiness and said he is happy that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political party leader stands vindicated. “I’m very happy that you stand vindicated. You and your family have suffered greatly in this process but you and your friends are greatly relieved that truth has prevailed. I send you and members of your family greetings and best wishes for the new year,” the former prime minister said in his reply to A Raja.

The exchanging of gratefulness towards Manmohan Singh and A Raja has come after the DMK leader along with MP Kanimozhi were acquitted by a Special CBI court in the 2G spectrum allocation case on December 21. In the letter which A Raja wrote on December 26,2017, the ex-telecom minister said that a few powerful individuals were able to mislead even the Parliament and the apex judiciary which cost Manmohan Singh the UPA Government.

Along with that, Raja added that the decision landed him in jail and took seven years of his life.

“A decade ago, on this very day, I wrote a letter to you on the subject of issuance of new UAS licences and allocation of 2G spectrum. Neither of us could have imagined the twists and turns in our political and personal lives over the next ten years. A few powerful individuals launched a propaganda machine, magnified a thousand times by a complicit and pliable media, and were able to mislead even the Parliament and the apex judiciary. It cost you the UPA Government, and it took seven years of my life, including fifteen months in jail,” Raja mentioned in his letter. Raja stated that he remained loyal and faithful towards Manmohan Singh and his UPA government unlike some senior Cabinet colleagues. As the truth about 2G was out in the open for everyone, Raja asked Manmohan to come out in support for the DMK leader.

“You will recall that I assured you several times that I had done nothing wrong but rather acted in the national interest and that I would prove this. I also understand the compulsions that prevented you from openly supporting me. Today, I stand vindicated. I hope you will acknowledge that I remained loyal and faithful to you – unlike some senior Cabinet colleagues – and ensured that you did not suffer personal embarrassment in the trial proceedings. Now that the truth about 2G is out in the open, perhaps you too could come forward in my support, which you could not earlier,” the letter added.