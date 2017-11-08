November 8 marks the anniversary of demonetisation that was implemented by the Narendra Modi government to curb the black money and bring the unaccounted wealth back into the system. One year on, the promise of Achhe Din still remains a promise and here we discuss in brief the immediate effects of note ban on people.

When Narendra Modi came to power and assumed the position of the Prime Minister of India, one drum that he beat the loudest was of ‘Achhe Din’. On the unforgettable day of November 8, 2016 that is ingrained, undoubtedly, in every Indian’s mind, Modi government announced the note ban that would go on to stir up one of the biggest debates in the country. The ban came into effect in order to curb the mounting black money and bring justice to taxpayers’ hard-earned money. But the overnight announcement of demonetisation wreaked havoc among people and the mass hysteria it brought was unprecedented. On the night of November 8, 2016, as America counted votes, India counted its notes.

On the thought of demonetisation, the very first memory that strikes is the queues, long queues, very long queues. The use of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes was nullified and when people ran out of their currency in lesser denominations they rushed to not just the nearest but the farthest ATMs and banks they could find to get the money. A limit of drawing a mere Rs 2,000 per day was set by the banks and hundreds of people waited for their turns to come in the queues of banks and ATMs.

People were in the queues even when the ATMs were closed, they stood there in the darkest of the night in huge numbers to get hold of the beloved Indian currency. I was there too, standing in queues everyday for months, and I cannot recall one single entity that stood in the queues for hours and did not curse the dire times and the government.

From the lowest of the producer to the highest of the consumer, there was an absolute cash crunch. In the face of crisis, even the rationality goes down the drain and demonetisation brought out the subdued demons in the most rational of people. Quarrels over cash shortage, fights in the long queues and arguments during the purchase of even the smallest of the commodity were a usual sight.

In the absence of cash, understandably, the digital transactions got a huge boost but even that came at a price. From retail chains to vendors on wheels, everyone began dictating their own cut on card payments in order to make a quick buck. Workers who dealt only in cash were in the serious crisis as there was nearly no cash to dispense. The businesses that ran on such workers were on the verge of collapse. The beggars, who make a living collecting alms and the minimum denomination of money, were spotted on the streets asking for money with a Point of Sale machine in their hands.

Demonetisation was implemented to target the big sharks that had amassed an unaccounted fortune and cut the money supply to the terrorist organisations. The restrictions on transactions were relaxed over time and the glorious days of free-flowing currency were back. A large, literally large majority of the country’s population went through a turmoil unprecedented and still waits for the answer if it was all worth it.