At the end of several rounds of counting of votes, ousted AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader TTV Dinakaran, who fought as an independent candidate in Chennai’s RK Nagar by-election, received the maximum number of votes and won the election by 40707 votes. According to the Election Commission final results tally, Dinakaran got 89013 votes, AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan got 48306 votes, DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh received 24651 and BJP’s Karu Nagarajan only got 1417 votes. The symbolic seat had got vacant after the death of Late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who passed away long illness at the Apollo hospitals in Chennai in December 2016.

The by-election for RK Nagar seat was held on December 21 where a total of 77% voter turnout was recorded. As per the election commission officials, it was the highest voter turnout in RK Nagar election since 2011. AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, Independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran and DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh were among the top contenders who contested from this symbolic seat.

RK Nagar by-poll, more than an election was a legacy fight between the candidates to claim late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa’s legacy. Ever since she passed away, many leaders of the AIADMK party used her name to garner support and emerge as the successor of the party. After Jayalalithaa’s death, the ruling AIADMK witnessed a tough time when it had split into three factions individually led by E Palaniswamy, O Panneerselvam and TTV Dinakaran. A tectonic shift in the party had come when both EPS and OPS merged their factions into one and sidelines Jaya’s niece VK Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran.

Live updates on counting of votes for Chennai’s RK Nagar by-election

7:21PM: After his victory in RK Nagar bypoll, TTV Dhinakaran said that this government will not be here for two more months. “Two leaves symbol was a victory symbol when it was with amma (Jayalalithaa), but now it’s with villains, how can they win,” questions TTV.

6:15 PM: TTV Dhinakaran gets 89013 votes, AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan gets 48306 votes, DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh received 24651 and BJP’s Karu Nagarajan receives 1417 votes at the end of counting. Dhinakaran wins by 40707 votes, according to official Election Commission final result.

04:15 PM: According to official Election Commission final result, TTV Dhinakaran continues to lead with 68392 votes, AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan at 36217 votes, DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh at 18924 and BJP’s Karu Nagarajan at 1126 votes at the end of counting round 14.

01:00 PM: TTV Dinakaran who is contesting RK Nagar by-poll against AIADMK and DMK after trends showing him leading in so far 6 rounds of counting said, “I am an independent candidate for namesake but all Party (AIADMK) workers are with me.”

12:45 PM: TTV Dhinakaran leads with 29255 total votes, AIADMKs E Madhusudhanan gets 15181 votes and DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh gets 7986 votes at the end of counting round 6.

12:00 PM: While the counting of votes for RK Nagar by-poll is underway, ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, who is currently leading as per early trends, said that the current Tamil Nadu government will fall in three months time. Hitting out at current TN chief minister E Palaniswamy, Dinakaran while speaking to media on Sunday predicted that the government headed by Palaniswami will fall in three months time.

11:20 AM: TTV Dhinakaran leading with 5447 votes, AIADMKs E Madhusudhanan gets 2512 votes and DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh has so far received 1367 votes at the end of counting round 3.

10:45 AM: While counting is underway, TTV Dhinakaran leads with 5082 votes, AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan gets 1783 votes and DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh gets 1142 votes in round 2 of counting.

10:06 AM: Counting halted for about 15 minutes after clash between AIADMK and Dhinakaran supporters, later resumed. Chennai district Electoral Officer said, “Police restored peace, nothing alarming. Compilation of second round going on.”

09:46 AM: Following a scuffle between TTV Dinakaran and AIADMK counting agents at Queen Mary’s college centre, the counting of votes has been temporarily stopped.

09:26 AM: Official Election Commission trends indicate TTV Dinakaran leading with 5339 votes, AIADMK’s E. Madhusudhanan gets 2738 votes while DMK’s N Marudhu Ganesh has received 1181 votes so far.

09:15 AM: As counting of votes, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam pay tributes to late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran at his Marina Beach memorial.

8:25 AM: AIADMK leaders gather at Marina beach to pay tribute to party’s founder MG Ramachandran (MGR) at his memorial in Chennai on his 30th death anniversary.

8:20 AM: While the voting is underway, BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan said, “Apart from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), other parties that contested used corrupt practices and distributed money in a big way.”

8:00 AM: Couting of votes for RK Nagar by-elections starts.