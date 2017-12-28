The Jammu & Kashmir government's order to bar airing views on social media against the government by its employees resulted in a backlash by separatist and mainstream leaders and people of Jammu & Kashmir. Some of the employees said they will challenge the order under the banner of EJAC.

The Jammu & Kashmir government’s order to bar its employees from posting anything on the social media against the government resulted in a backlash by the employees, separatist and mainstream leaders and people of Jammu & Kashmir. The government has added a sub-rule in the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees Conduct Rules, which states, “They shall also not use their personal social media accounts for any political activity or endorse the posts or tweets or blogs of any political figure.” The order said that the employees shall not post provocative, deprecating comments on online community.

The order also barred the employees from their using social media accounts for any political activity. Condemning the order, Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted, “Ordering gags and threatening punishment to state employees for expressing their opinion on social media completely exposes the aversion to truth or its disclosure by the occupational regime and its unscrupulous local agents! The charade of “normalcy” in #Kashmir will continue to be maintained by silencing people through bullets, jails, gags and bans!!”

Some employees said they will challenge the order, Rafiq Rather, a senior leader of EJAC(Employees’ Joint Action Committee) wrote on Facebook, “EJAC will fight this order tooth and nail. IAS officer Shah Faesal, a government officer posted on Facebook, “Aazki peth kar ba code zubani manz update. Dapan Facebook chalawnus peth karun sarkaer mulaziman tal-paet shalak (From today I would use coded language. Heard government will thrash people for using Facebook) Though, in another post he said, But jokes apart, the government employees must observe a certain code of conduct while using social media. I mean good behaviour, nothing more. I have seen some teachers hurling invectives, doctors abusing freely, officers getting into unsavoury arguments and engineers sharing indecent content much to everyone’s embarrassment. That is not acceptable. Even criticism has to be worded politely.