The deceased was currently out on bail and was accused of the murder of a Communist Party of India-Marxist worker in 2014 (Pic Credits: @ANI)

A member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was hacked to death on Sunday afternoon in Thrissur, Kerala. The state Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed CPI-M workers for the killing. The crime took place when the deceased Anand was going somewhere on his motorbike. He was knocked down by a car and then hacked to death. The injured was immediately rushed to a hospital but there he was pronounced dead. The deceased was currently out on bail and was accused of the murder of a Communist Party of India-Marxist worker in 2014.

“The latest killing again exposed the criminal face of the CPI-M. It never believed in democracy and annihilation of political rivals is the trademark of the party,” BJP state president was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. The right-wing has called out a shutdown on Monday in temple town Guruvayur. The government officials have been monitoring the situation very closely in the area and the security has been stepped up to avoid any clashes. Police are trying their best to nab their criminals who fled the spot after killing the RSS activist.

According to onlookers, the deceased was attacked with sharp weapons repeatedly and then he was rushed to a private hospital by the locals where he was proclaimed brought dead.

Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Amit Shah slammed the left-led Kerala government for the killing of RSS activists in the state. Amit Shah said, “After the arrival of this government to power in Kerala, at least 13 BJP-RSS workers have been murdered, most of them in the Kannur district.” Questioning the CM, Amit Shah asked if was ready to take responsibility for the killings. “I am asking Vijayan whether he will take moral responsibility for these killings,” he added.

Amit Shah also warned the CPI-M to stop indulging in murderous politics if they wanted to keep BJP in check.