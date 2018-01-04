Former Supreme Court Judge KT Thomas on Sunday while addressing an RSS instructors’ training camp in Kottayam said that the right-wing organisation keeps the country safe after the Constitution of India and the armed forces. The ex-judge of the top court also said that RSS imparts discipline to its volunteers for the protection of the nation.

Retired Apex Court judge KT Thomas on Sunday said that after the Constitution of Indian, the democracy and the armed forces, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has kept the nation safe. The former judge also added that the idea of secularism should not be kept away from religion. “If an organisation has to be given credit for freeing the country from the Emergency, I would give that to the RSS,” Thomas was quoted as saying by Indian Express while addressing an RSS instructors’ training camp in Kottayam.

While addressing the gathering Thomas further added that RSS imparts discipline to its volunteers for the protection of the nation. Thomas also credited for freeing the country from the Emergency. “Snakes have venom as a weapon to defend (themselves against) attacks on them. Similarly, the might of man is not meant to attack anyone. I appreciate the RSS for teaching and believing that physical strength is meant to guard (oneself) against attacks. I understand that the physical training of RSS is to defend the country and the society at the time of attacks,” Thomas was quoted as saying.

“If asked why people are safe in India, I would say that there is a Constitution in the country, there is democracy, there are the armed forces, and fourthly the RSS is there. What prompts me to say is that the RSS had worked against the Emergency. The RSS’s strong and well-organised work against the Emergency had reached then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi…. She understood that it could not go (on for) long,” Thomas added.

While attending various events organised by RSS Thomas had said that became an admirer of the RSS in 1979. During this time he was posted as district judge of Kozhikode. The former Supreme Court judge further said, “I am a church-going Christian but I have also learnt many things about RSS.”