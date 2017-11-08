A Class 11 student of Ryan International School, Gurugram was sent to 3-day CBI remand by Gurugram Court after he was charged with murdering the 7-year-old Pradyuman in the school premises on September 8 earlier this year. From the brutal murder of a Class 2 student to the gruelling questioning of 125 students, here's how the events unfolded.

Exactly 3 months after the brutal murder of Pradyuman, Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Gurugram, the real murderer was identified and apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Pradyuman’s schoolmate, a Class 11 student was charged with the murder of the 7-year-old and his reason for executing the crime was purely juvenile. The teenager killed Pradyuman because he wanted the school authorities to postpone the examinations and the parent-teacher meeting.

It wasn’t a textbook murder case though, rather it was a much more complicated case with several twists and turns in it. In the early investigation conducted by the Gurugram police, a school bus conductor was arrested and charged with the murder. The conductor even narrated how he executed the crime and accepted his guilt. But after a couple of months, explosive turn of events happen and the conductor’s testimony now puts the credibility of Gurugram police in jeopardy.

Here’s how the events unfolded: