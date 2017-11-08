Exactly 3 months after the brutal murder of Pradyuman, Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Gurugram, the real murderer was identified and apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Pradyuman’s schoolmate, a Class 11 student was charged with the murder of the 7-year-old and his reason for executing the crime was purely juvenile. The teenager killed Pradyuman because he wanted the school authorities to postpone the examinations and the parent-teacher meeting.
It wasn’t a textbook murder case though, rather it was a much more complicated case with several twists and turns in it. In the early investigation conducted by the Gurugram police, a school bus conductor was arrested and charged with the murder. The conductor even narrated how he executed the crime and accepted his guilt. But after a couple of months, explosive turn of events happen and the conductor’s testimony now puts the credibility of Gurugram police in jeopardy.
Here’s how the events unfolded:
- September 8: Pradyuman Thakur was found dead in the school toilet with his throat slit and a knife by the body.
- September 8: Later in the day, Gurugram police arrested Ashok Kumar, a school bus conductor, who confessed to the crime.
- September 10: A committee constituted by government found issues in the school security.
- September 11: Acting principal of the school was called up by the police for questioning.
- September 11: Police arrested two officials of the school in connection with the murder of Pradyuman.
- September 12: Ashok’s theory of sexually assaulting Pradyuman before murdering him was proved wrong as the post-mortem report ruled out sexual assault.
- September 12: Dissatisfied by the police investigations, parents of Pradyuman appealed for a CBI probe into their son’s murder case.
- September 13: Special Investigation Team and CBSE conducted a thorough inspection of the school in order to find some clue related to the murder.
- September 14: School gardener Harpal Singh, who reported the body to the school teachers was arrested by the police.
- September 14: The three trustees of Ryan Group – Augustine F Pinto, wife Grace Pinto and son Ryan Pinto – were rejected anticipatory bail pleas by Bombay High Court.
- September 16: The detained Ryan trustees moved Punjab and Haryana High Court for the bail.
- September 22: After widespread public outrage, Central government took cognisance of the murder case and directed CBI to investigate it.
- September 23: CBI officially took over the case and got the custody of the prime accused, Ashok Kumar.
- September 28: Punjab and Haryana High Court responded to the appeal of Ryan trustees and put stay on their arrest until October 7.
- October 7: The Ryan trustees were granted interim bail till December 5 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
- November 7: CBI detained Class 11 student of Ryan International School, Gurugram on the suspicion of murder.
- November 8: After quizzing him and other 125 school students for hours, CBI confirmed the arrested student as the killer of Pradyuman.