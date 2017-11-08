Ryan International School murder case: When Gurugram police arrested and charged Ashok, bus driver, for the murder of Pradyuman, the family of the murdered boy demanded a CBI investigation in the murder case. After questioning at least 25 Gurugram's Ryan International School students, CBI has arrested a Class XI student now on the suspicion of killing Pradyuman.

In a big development in Ryan International School murder case, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Class 11 student of the under-fire Gurugram school on the suspicion of killing the 7-year-old Pradyuman. After arresting the boy on Wednesday morning, CBI sent the copy of charges on him to his parents. However, the family of the arrested boy has said that their son is being framed and he has no role play in the murder.

In the ongoing investigation of Pradyuman’s murder case, the CBI has questioned at least 25 students of Ryan International School in Gurugram, the same school where the 7-year-old studied and was found murdered. After the thorough questioning of the students, CBI arrested the Class 11 student from his residence in Sohna region of Gurugram. According to reports, he is the same boy who first discovered the body of Pradhyuman from the school toilet on September 8, 2017.

As per CBI sources, the juvenile has been quizzed several times and his parents have been asked to join the investigation as well. Initial investigation revealed that the child in conflict of law wanted to have the examination and parent-teacher meeting in school postponed. However, on the arrest of his son, the enraged father said, “The CBI has arrested my child illegally. They claim he killed Pradhyuman. However, this is not true.”

They (CBI) arrested my son last night. My son has not committed the crime, he informed gardener and teachers: Father of student arrested by CBI in Pradyuman murder case pic.twitter.com/Aw6ujjZ8OY — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2017

It was also reported that Pradyuman’s father is also present in the CBI headquarters. The CBI will be filing a charge sheet soon and the accused will now be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, where the court will decide whether to charge the boy as a minor or adult. The lawyer of murdered boy’s parents spoke to the media after the arrest, “We want the boy to be tried as an adult…We will demand nothing less than the death penalty.”

Pradyuman was a Class 2 student who was found murdered with his throat slit in the toilet of Ryan International School, Gurugram. Police arrested a school bus driver, charging him with the murder and the driver even confessed to the heinous crime but the family demanded a thorough probe in the matter. After massive public outrage, the CBI took over the matter on September 22 and the investigation is still underway.