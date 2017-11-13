The murder case of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur is getting murkier by the day. The CBI is currently investigating the role of four Gurugram policemen for fudging with the evidence. Meanwhile the accused class XI student of Ryan International school has been sent to a Faridabad observation home until the next hearing.

Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) sources on Sunday accused Gurgaon police of destroying the evidence in seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur’s murder case. The agency is investigating the role of four policemen for alleged tampering with the evidence. The case had taken a new twist after CBI had detained class XI student of the same school and had alleged that the senior student had murdered Thakur in a bid to postpone parents-teacher meeting and exams. The accused had later confessed to the crime in front of his father, as per the top investigative agency.

Meanwhile, Congress has slammed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP government in the state for tampering with the police investigation. “Will justice be made a scapegoat at the altar of political expediency?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked. Meanwhile, the accused student has been sent to an observation home in Faridabad until the next hearing in the case on November 22. As per the CBI, the accused student had looked up for different types of poison over the internet before committing the murder.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit, inside the washroom of the school premises on September 8. Police had arrested a bus conductor Ashok Kumar immediately after the case for sexually assaulting and murdering the child. The conductor has been given clean chit by the CBI. Following the development, Kumar has sought the bail since is no longer the prime accused in the case. Ashok has expressed the desire to go back to his job once he is released.

Meanwhile, the CBI team has asked the teachers to join the investigation and help it in establishing if another student was involved in the murder. In another development, the owner of the shop from where the accused is said to have bought the knife has said he does not identify him.