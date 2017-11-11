Father of the accused class 11th student who has been apprehended by the CBI as the prime suspect in the murder of Pradyuman Thakur a 7-year-old, class 2nd student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram, has alleged that his son was physically assaulted and thrashed by the CBI during interrogation.

Father of the arrested 16-year-old, a standard 11th student in Ryan International School student Pradyman Thakur’s murder case has alleged that his son is being framed in the controversial murder case and that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during their interrogation tortured and physically assaulted his son. The teenager was arrested by the CBI after an intense investigation of a month in the case. The agency revealed that the reason behind the crime was the idea to get an upcoming exam and parent-teacher meeting postponed. He has admitted to the crime in front of his father and an independent witness confirmed the CBI.

However, father of the accused teenager has denied the allegations on his son. “My son is being tortured; he was hung upside down and brutally thrashed. He is completely innocent,” he told ANI. CBI in their investigation report had mentioned that the accused teenager is poor in studies and had not prepared well for the exams which prompted him to take the step. They had also claimed that as per the student’s close friend, he was mentally unstable. Contradicting CBI’s revelations, the father of the accused said that his son was a fine performer and he had so far received only positive inputs about him. “I have my son’s mark sheets and I have attended the only parent-teacher meeting that has happened so far where all the teachers had praised my son”, father of the accused class 11th student told ANI.

My son is being tortured, he was hung upside down and brutally thrashed. He is completely innocent: Father of accused class 11th student #PradyumanMurderCase #RyanInternationalSchool pic.twitter.com/MqWgDZ1SEp — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

The arrested student’s father went on to add that any young boy who would have committed such a gruesome crime, cannot behave normally for so many days. He has since CBI’s apprehension of his son, maintained that his son is being falsely dragged into the case. Do you think such a young boy would behave normally for so many days had he committed such a serious crime? He questioned his son’s arrest.

The CBI meanwhile, denied allegations of harassment and physical assault made by the father of the accused. The arrested student after the first hearing in the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday was sent to Faridabad observation home until the next hearing on November 22.

Pradyuman Thakur, a 7-year-old class 2nd was found dead near the toilet inside the Ryan International School in Gurugram. Gurugram Police had earlier arrested a school bus conductor on the day of the crime and had held their probe stating that the bus conductor was the main culprit. Unhappy with the police proceedings, Pradyuman’s father demanded a CBI probe in the case. The agency then took over the case on September 23 and investigating the case for almost a month concluded that a class 11th student of the same school was the main culprit and that the bus conductor had no role in the crime.

The CBI also confirmed that a knife was used in the crime and it was the same knife which Gurugram police had claimed they had obtained from the bus conductor’s possession. The bus conductor was later given a clean cheat by the CBI in the case and is now on verge of getting bail. As per reports, the bus conductor has claimed that he will sue the Gurugram police, once he is out of prison.