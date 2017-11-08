The bus conductor who was arrested on September 8, 2017 on the charges of murdering the 7-year-old Pradhyuman in Ryan International School's toilet in Gurugram was not given clean chit by CBI even after they arrested Class 11 student, who is now seen as the prime suspect in the murder case.

Pradhyuman, Class 2 student of Ryan International School, Gurugram was found murdered with his throat slit in the toilet of the school

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed groundbreaking details on Wednesday morning in the Ryan International School murder case. CBI quizzed at least 25 students of Ryan International School and questioned the arrested student thoroughly. After completing the preliminary questioning of the arrested student, the CBI said that the boy killed Pradyuman because he wanted the parent-teacher meeting and the school examination to be postponed. CBI said that there was no sexual abuse done to the murdered 7-year-old Pradyuman and the school bus conductor, who was arrested earlier on the charges of the murder, has not been given the clean chit yet.

Pradhyuman, Class 2 student of Ryan International School, Gurugram was found murdered with his throat slit in the toilet of the school on September 8, 2017. After a month-long investigation conducted by Gurugram Police, bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested for the murder of the seven-year-old. After the arrest of the conductor, the police claimed that Ashok tried to sexually assault Pradyuman. “But when the student resisted and cried, Ashok killed him and fled after leaving the knife behind,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gurugram said.

As it happened:

06:00 PM | More than 125 students and teachers were questioned by CBI before arresting the class 11th student: CBI sources

05:00 PM | Class 11 student has been sent to 3-day CBI remand by Gurugram Court.

04:40 PM | We still believe there was a larger conspiracy, CBI should file a charge sheet soon: Sushil Tekriwal, Lawyer of Pradyuman family

04:00 PM | CBI has demanded 6-day custody for the juvenile but it was opposed by the defence. Court will pronounce its order at 5 PM on Wednesday.

03:30 PM | Parents have alleged that evidence was tampered, CBI probe was ordered after much pressure but still we expected a fair probe by ‘compromised’ bureau of investigation. We expected that nobody from BJP or school management would be shielded. Will CBI assure this country that they would not try to shield the people associated with the BJP: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

01:00 PM | Haryana government acted on the appeal of Pradyuman’s family: Haryana CM’s aide

12:55 PM | CBI claims that they have assessed the academic records of Class 11 student which came out to be poor.

12:45 PM | Family of the bus conductor says they knew Ashok was innocent and was framed due to the pressure from school.

12:30 PM | CBI says that the case of the bus conductor will be moved to court where his fate will be decided.

12:25 PM | There is still no clean chit given to the bus conductor, Ashok, who was arrested earlier on the charges of murdering Pradyuman.

12:20 PM | CBI says that it will demand the custody of juvenile student.

12:15 PM | Postponing the school exams is the reason Class 11 student killed Pradyuman, confirms CBI.

12:00 PM | CBI rebuffs the theory of sexual assault after conducting the investigation.

11:45 AM | Initial CBI investigation reveals that the student in conflict of law wanted to have the examination and parent-teacher meeting in school postponed

11:30 AM | CBI confirms the arrest of the boy

11:20 AM | CBI sends the copy of charges on the boy to his parents.

11:05 AM | Arrested boy’s father speaks to ANI

11:00 AM | CBI begins questioning Class XI student of Ryan International School in Pradyuman’s murder case.