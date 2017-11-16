The bus conductor Ashok Kumar of Ryan International school during the court proceeding in Gurugram sessions court said that he was forced by the police to confess the crime and take onus of the murder of 8-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

These startling revelations in the court on Thursday have raised serious questions on the initial probe carried out by Haryana Police

Gurugram sessions court on Thursday reserved order on the bail plea of bus conductor Ashok Kumar till November 20. The bus conductor was arrested by Haryana Police in Ryan International school murder case, where 8-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was brutally murdered in the school premises. According to Pradyumn’s Lawyer the bus conductor Ashok Kumar has not being given a clean chit by CBI nor the investigating agency has opposed the bail plea of the bus conductor who was arrested by Haryana Police.

In Gurugram sessions court the CBI has stated that there is no evidence against the bus conductor so far, yet he has not been given a clean chit by the probing agency. CBI is currently analyzing the CCTV footage and then will make a decision on the bail plea of the bus conductor. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday was questioned by a Gurugram court in respect to the arrest of bus conductor Ashok Kumar. During the court proceedings the court also questioned the basis on which the bus conductor was arrested.

“The investigating agency was not able to give a response to the court’s question,” Conductor Ashok Kumar’s lawyer Mohit Verma was quoted as saying by Zee News.

CBI has clearly said that they are not yet giving a clean chit to anyone including Ashok: Sushil Tekriwal,Lawyer for family of #pradyuman pic.twitter.com/mK8KLKo4LU — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2017

During the proceeding, Ashok Kumar made a startling revelation that he was beaten by cops and was made to confess the crime forcefully. After his arrest by Haryana Police parents of the 8-year-old deceased alleged a botched up investigation and demanded a CBI probe. Later, CBI was given the investigation and they found that the murderer was a class XI student of the same school who wanted to get the exams and parent teachers meeting delayed therefore murdered the 8-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

