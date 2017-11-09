The juvenile, who has been apprehended yesterday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has confessed to his involvement in committing the murder of Pradyuman Thakur. The CBI said this their remand copy submitted to the court.

In a major and shocking development to the Ryan International School murder case, the juvenile who has been apprehended, has confessed to his involvement in committing the murder of Pradyuman Thakur. The information shared by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBi) in remand copy submitted to Court. The class II student, 7-year-old, Pradyuman Thakur was found murdered with his throat slit in inside toilet of Ryan International School.

The CBI team investigating in the case had detained the class 11 student over his involvement in the murder case of a 7-year-old. According to report, the juvenile attempted such a step because he wanted to postpone the exam and parent-teacher meeting in the school. The CBI who was pulled in the investigation of Pradyuman’s murder case after several requests by victim’s parents. Feeling the pressure following Pradyuman’s Parents protests along with their supporters and relatives, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had initiated a CBI inquiry into the case.

The juvenile who has been apprehended, has confessed to his involvement in committing the murder of Pradyuman Thakur: CBI in remand copy submitted to Court #PradyumanMurderCase — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

The central investigating agency while carrying out its probe in the case had detained a class 11 student of Ryan International School on November 7 night. The CBI took this move after conducting and interrogating aroud 125 students and teachers in relation to the Pradyuman murder case. During the investigation, CBI observed inconsistency in juvenile’s stand following which the investigation agency further dig up the matter.

The 16-year-old juvenile, according to four other students and a teacher was also noticed carrying a knife a couple of days before Pradyuman was found dead in a pool of blood in Ryan Schoool’s toilet. On further investigation, it was revealed that the knife which was found at the scene of murder was the same as the one juvenile was spotted with.

However, juvenile’s father after he was detained and sent to 3-day judicial custody, said that his son had not committed the crime. The father also mentioned that his son was present in the school and that he also appeared for the exams.

(Updating…)