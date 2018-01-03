Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to announce the list of Rajya Sabha nominee on Wednesday. Currently, a lot of names a doing the rounds but Sanjay Singh is being seen as the front-runner by all. The final decision on the same will be taken the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) today in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to announce the three Rajya Sabha nominees of the party on Wednesday. There are some prominent names doing the rounds but Sanjay Singh is the only name that has emerged without any disagreement from anyone. The final call for the announcement of names would be taken in the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) today. The meeting would be jointly chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Chief Minister and his deputy have been in Andamans and will be returning to Delhi today.

“There are capable leaders like Ashutosh, Atishi (Marlena), Pankaj Gupta, Meera Sanyal, Ashish Khetan even Raghav Chadha in the party. It is but natural that there will be some heartburn if one name is picked over the others. So nothing can be said for sure even at this point,” an AAP functionary was quoted as saying by Times Now on condition of anonymity. Earlier, some eminent personalities from different genre were contacted by AAP for the nominations like former union minister Arun Shourie, ex-Chief Justice of India T S Thakur, RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and names from the cinema also featured in the list. However, these public figures did not seem to accept the offer.

Party leader Ashutosh is also emerging as the possible choice. Kumar Vishwas was earlier seen to be a contender for a seat but there are indications from the party that he will not be fielded. His supporters had raised slogans at the AAP office last week demanding that he should be sent to the upper house of Parliament.

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16. The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5. AAP will be winning all the three seats in the Rajya Sabha as it enjoys a clear majority in the Delhi Assembly. The tenure of the current members – Janardan Dwivedi, Parvez Hashmi and Karan Singh of the Congress – will end on January 27.