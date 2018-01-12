After the four Supreme Court judges addressed the media on Friday, appealing to the nation to save judiciary if they wanted democracy in the country to survive, the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra held a meeting with Attorney General KK Venugopal to discuss various matters relating to the functioning of apex court.

The reports of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra meeting the Attorney General KK Venugopal to discuss various matters relating to the functioning of apex court have been refuted by the Bar and the Bench, saying the CJI was hearing cases as usual in the court. The Bar also said the meeting between the two was called for the Unitech case. “CJI Dipak Misra had called AG KK Venugopal for the Unitech case. Not about the Judges Press Conference as some media outlets are putting it out. The CJI is hearing cases like he does everyday,” the Bar and Bench clarified in a tweet.

As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to discuss the matter. Earlier in the day, News agency ANI had reported that Dipak Misra will hold a meeting with KK Venugopal over the allegations made by the four Supreme Court judges — Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph.

The four judges addressed a press conference in New Delhi, saying the Supreme Court was not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the past few months. They said they tried to persuade CJI that certain things aren’t in order, but they failed.

“For the survival of a democracy, it is said… the hallmark of a democracy is independent and impartial judges. Since all our efforts failed… Even this morning, on a particular issue, we, four of us, went and met the Chief Justice with a specific request. Unfortunately, we could not convince him. Therefore, we were left with no choice but to communicate with the nation to please take care of the institution and the nation,” the four judges said.