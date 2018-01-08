A 3-judge bench of Supreme Court on Monday said that said it will re-examine its previous verdict upholding Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises gay sex. The Supreme Court while speaking on the matter also issued a notice to the Centre seeking a response on a writ petition filed by LGBT community members.

The Supreme Court showed concern to a writ petition filed by members of the LGBT community who raised the issue that they live in fear of police because of their natural sexual preferences.

One of the LGBT activist Akkai following Supreme Court’s observations said, “We need to welcome it. We still have hope from Indian judiciary. We are living in the 21st century. All politicians and political parties must break their silence and support individual’s sexuality. Speaking after Supreme Court’s saying that it will reconsider the constitutional validity of section 377, All Indian Mahila Congres President Sushmita Dev said, “Congress welcomes Supreme Court’s decision. Everybody has equal right to live life the way they want.”

Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice (CJI) Dipak Misra decided to re-examine the top court’s earlier order upholding section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. “Our earlier order needs to be reconsidered,” said Justice Misra. Supreme Court’s order has come following a petition by individuals holding that IPC section 377 was “violative of fundamental rights under Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 21 (right to life)”. The top court has decided to reconsider the constitutional validity of section 377 after it had overruled a Delhi High Court order when it decriminalized homosexuality by overturning the colonial-era law.