The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials have issued show cause notices to at least 9 restaurants in Connaught Place in New Delhi. The NDMC has become alert after the Kamala Mills fire disaster. The alarming safety concerns at eateries and restaurants in the capital made NDMC take strict action against restaurants those have violated fire safety norms.

After the Kamala Mills fire blaze which claimed 14 lives on December 29, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials have issued show cause notices to at least 9 restaurants in Connaught Place in New Delhi. According to the officials, these restaurants may lose their license over alleged violation of fire safety norms. In case they fail to provide adequate answers for their response to the notices, strict actions will be taken, the municipal council said. The officials have kept the names of restaurants secret as they are waiting for their response.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has become alert after the Kamala Mills fire tragedy in Mumbai that exposed poor fire safety norms in restaurants, pubs across the city. The alarming safety concerns at eateries and restaurants in the capital made NDMC to take strict actions against them. Until now, NDMC has sent 106 eateries under its jurisdiction for violating fire safety norms, serving Hookhas joints or running gyms or spas illegally. The Delhi government has become proactive after the series of incidents that have taken in the financial capital so far.

According to reports in Indian Express, a senior official said the civic body checked 326 eateries and 47 gyms or spas, of which fire safety violations were recorded in 38 and show cause notices were served to 106. Under the DMC Act, the corporation has the power to fine an establishment up to Rs 1,200 or register a court case against it.

Recently, maximum city Mumbai has been in news following a couple of fire incidents in the financial capital of the nation. Earlier this week, a fire broke at Maimoon Manzil building. The fire instance claimed the life of four members of the same family and injured nine others. On December 28, fire engulfed the top floor of the Kamala Mills Compound and claimed the lives of 14 people including 11 women and left several others injured.