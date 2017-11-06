Maharashtra’s medical education minister, Girish Mahajan, who is also a BJP leader is currently facing criticism from all the corners be it the opposition Congress, or ally Shiv Sena. BJP leader Girish Mahajan courted a controversy after he advised Satpuda sugar factory in Nandurbar to name its liquor after women’s name.

The embarrassing remark from the BJP minister from Maharashtra, Girish Mahajan came in while he was inaugurating the crushing season of Satpuda sugar factory in Nandurbar. Following the remark, BJP’s ally in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has also unleashed an attack on the minister demanding his resignation from the post. Shive Sena also said that the remark made by the Girish Mahajan has insulted everyone, and he must resign.

The place is around 300 km northeast of Mumbai. On Saturday, during the inauguration Mahajan cited a few examples by other factories and said that the Satpuda factory should have named its liquor as ‘Maharani instead of Maharaja’. While giving examples, he said that some factories in Sangli and Kolhapur have named their products as Julie, Bhingari and Bobby which are doing good business.

Following the remarks, a Social activist Paromita Goswami of NGO Shramik Elgar filed a complaint in the matter. The complaint has been filed with a Police station in Chandrapur district of Vidarbha. Accusing the minister of insulting women, the activist said that the case must be registered under sections 504 and 509 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per reports, the police are investigating the complaint before registering it.

Commenting on the matter, BJP leader Mahajan said, “I would apologise for his first mistake in a political career spanning more than 25 years. While speaking to HT he said, “It was a statement made in a lighter mood in response to the complaint by the factory members about poor sales. I have personally seen the response to the brands of the factories run by senior politicians such as Shankarrao Kale and Kolhe in western Maharashtra. Having said that, I admit it was an unintentional mistake and I should not have said it. I am issuing an apology tomorrow.”

After the matter was heated up, a women’s wing in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took out a protest in Nashik against BJP leader Girish Mahajan. Joining the chorus, Aam Admi Party (AAP) also demanded an apology. Earlier, their BJP leader Girish Mahajan was in news for attending a wedding ceremony of Dawood Ibrahim’s relative. He also drew criticism for attending an event for kids with disabilities with a revolver.