UP state AIDS control society found out in a survey that around 460 inmates in UP jails were HIV positive. The shocking part is that nothing has been done in this regard by Yogi govt despite being in power for almost an year.

In a shocking survey conducted by UP state AIDS control society, it has emerged that 460 inmates are HIV positive in jails of the state. The screening of the patients was done in February 2016. The surprising fact is that Yogi Adityanath in the state is totally clueless about it despite being in power for so long. When jail minister of the state Jai Kumar Singh was confronted about the same by India News, he said he is not aware of the matter.

“I am not aware of the situation and now that it has come to light, I will take stock of the situation. I will ask the authorities to submit a report about the same. We are not running away from responsibilities, we have got the mandate to work and we will do the same,” he said. Former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Vikram Singh has expressed concern over the statistics.

These are alarming statistics. There should be an investigation to find out why a large number of patients are HIV positive in jails. Precautions must also be carried out. Also as per the SC guidelines, these patients should not be ostracised,” he told NewsX in an exclusive conversation.

He added that everything must be done in order to protect the interests of both infected and non-infected inmates. Vikram Singh further said that he is not surprised by jail minister’s ignorance as it is considered a bliss. He, however, said that it would have been great if the study received proper attention earlier.