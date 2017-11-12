According to information, a young woman in her mid-20s was sitting in her white car with her seven-month-old child when a towing van suddenly picked up and started towing it away. She begged and pleaded to stop the towing with the towing officer who was not even wearing his name badge while on duty.

Despite pleas by the citizen to the traffic cop to stop towing as something untoward could happen to both woman and child, he appeared unconcerned and continued speaking on his mobile phone | Pictorial representation

In a shocker, Mumbai Traffic Police personnel towed away a private car with a sick woman sitting in the rear seat and breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Malad (West), north-western suburb, and a video of the incident made by a local citizen went viral on social media on Saturday. Taking a serious view of the incident, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar ordered an urgent investigation by the Deputy Commissioner of Police – West (DCP-West).

“He (DCP-West) has been ordered to visit and conduct an inquiry into the incident immediately. The case will be handled appropriately and sternly after the report is received tomorrow (Sunday),” Kumar assured in a statement on Saturday evening. According to information, a young woman in her mid-20s, whose identity is not available, was sitting in her white car with her seven-month-old child when a towing van suddenly picked up and started towing it away.

She begged and pleaded to stop the towing with the towing officer — a traffic policeman believed to be named Shashank Rane, who was not wearing his name badge while on duty, which is also against the rules of the Maharashtra Police. The woman flashed what was a medical prescription from the window and told the videographer that she was sick and was breastfeeding her hungry child, which was visible as the car was towed away mercilessly.

Despite pleas by the citizen to the traffic cop to stop towing as something untoward could happen to both woman and child, he appeared unconcerned and continued speaking on his mobile phone. The woman also claimed that two other vehicles parked there were not picked, but her car was chosen for towing without listening to her desperate pleas. Following protests and adverse publicity in the social media, the Traffic Police Department on Saturday ordered a probe into the shocking incident.