In the wake of a shocker of an incident in which a woman was allegedly gang-raped in Gurgaon, we are now witnessing absolute obscenity from the UP police through an instance of gross neglect of duty after they were caught taking nap in a PCR van near the horrific incident took place.

Albeit the officers are yet to be punished for this misconduct in which they are busy taking small naps at a time when they are supposed to take cognizance of the situation by hunting down the rapists.

At a time when Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pankaj Kumar gave his full assurance in nabbing the accused as soon as possible, such laidback approach from the police clearly shows their seriousness towards the incident.

#WATCH: Few hours after a woman was gang raped in Greater Noida, policemen were caught taking nap in a PCR van near the spot. pic.twitter.com/dZHCHLB7gn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2017

Yesterday, the woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Gurgaon and was later thrown out near a hospital in Greater Noida.

Reportedly, the incident took place when she was abducted by some men from Sohna Road in Gurgaon in the evening around 08:30 PM and forcibly taken into Maruti Swift.

The men took turns to rape the women before dumping her near Kasna police station at Greater Noida.