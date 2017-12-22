Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday could not make his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha amid uproar by parliamentarians over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh and over the 2G spectrum case.

The Rajya Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar said there are many pressing issues in our country that require our attention

After cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was not allowed to make a speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Master Blaster took to Facebook to share his message of ‘transforming India from being a sport loving nation to a sport playing nation’. In the 15-minute long video, Tendulkar talked about his vision of transforming India into a sports loving nation. He went on to say that being a sportsperson, he would like to talk about sports, health and fitness.

“Ït is my endeavour to transform India from being a sport loving nation to a sport playing nation. I urge you all to participate in this effort and make my dream, our dream. Always remember, dreams do come true! Jai Hind,” the video caption says.

The Rajya Sabha MP said there are many pressing issues in our country that require our attention — economic growth, poverty, food security, health and many others. But since he belongs to the world of sports and fitness, he would like to talk about that only. He said his vision is a healthy and fit India. Further stressing on health and fitness, he said, “India is set to emerge as the youngest average age nation in the world by 2020 but we have the highest cases of diabetes and other lifestyle diseases are reported from India.”

India – Sport playing nation It is my endeavour to transform India from being a sport loving nation to a sport playing nation. I urge you all to participate in this effort and help make my dream, our dream. Always remember, dreams do come true! Jai Hind 🇮🇳

He stressed on building a sporting culture in the country, otherwise a young, unfit and unhealthy India will be recipe for disaster. He also suggested the idea of three ‘I” — Invest, Endure and Immortalise.

“We must invest our own time and effort and ensure our wellness and each one of us must to start adopting one active sport and play regularly,” said Tendulkar. “Our citizens and school children should have access to more sports infrastructure. Open spaces and playgrounds should be retained and along with smart cities, we should look at building smart sport cities,” he added.

