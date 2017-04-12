Six people including a local BJP leader were arrested here for allegedly participating in a Hanuman Jayanti rally with arms and trying to inflict tension in the communally-sensitive region, police said on Wednesday.

“Six people were arrested from Chitpur area on Tuesday night for carrying sharp weapons in the Hanuman Jayanti rally and trying to inflict violence in the region that has a mixed bag population,” said a senior officer from Chitpur police station.

Police said they have started a case against these people under the Arms Act, 1959.

“The six accused were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody till April 19,” the officer added.