In a controversial statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian from Rampur, Nepal Singh while speaking about army soldiers made a disgraceful remark. Speaking over recent deaths of Indian Army soldiers in Pakistan ceasefire violations and recent terror attack at a CRPF camp, Nepal Singh said, “They will die every day in the Army, is there any country whose army soldiers do not die while fighting? Even in villages if there is a scuffle, at least one person will get hurt. Name a device from which people do not die? Tell one such thing which can stop the bullet …”

Earlier on January 1, Home Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking on the recent terror attack at a CRPF camp in Pulwama termed the incident as a cowardly attack. Rajnath Singh said, “We are proud of our brave jawans, their sacrifice won’t go in vain. The entire nation stands with their families.” Nepal Singh’s remarks on army soldiers have come at a time when families of martyred soldiers in the CRPF camp attack are grieving in pain. So far there is no reaction from any political party leader on Nepal Singh’s statement and neither the party itself has said anything on the matter.

"Ye to roz marenge Army mein, koi aisa desh hai jahan army ka aadmi na marta ho jhagde mein? Gaon mein bhi jhagda hota hai to ek na ek to ghaayal hoga hi! Koi aisi device batao, jisse aadmi na mare? Aisi cheez batao ki goli kaam na kare, use karwa dein" says BJP MP Nepal Singh pic.twitter.com/Tnb0gT0VKr — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

Earlier on December 31, at least 5 army personnel were martyred in the deadly attack at a CRPF camp while security forces were able to neutralise 3 terrorists. While the search operation in the affected area was still underway, the security forces had suspected that there might be some more terrorists hiding in the region. As per reports, the search operations to look out for more terrorists continued on January 1 as the security forces were conducting searches in all the buildings one by one.