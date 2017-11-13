Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid said that the stone pelting in the Valley has gone down by 90% in 2017. He also listed a number of reasons for the improvement in situations. He said demonetization, neutralisation of the top militant commanders and raids by the National Investigative Agencies are also responsible for bringing down the stone pelting incidents.

Jammu and Kashmir top cop SP Vaid on Monday announced that stone pelting incidents in the Valley have come down by 90% in comparison to last year. The police chief also credited the people of Kashmir for the achievement. He also added that there are various factors responsible for the change in situation in the Valley. He said that demonetization, neutralisation of the top militant commanders and raids by the National Investigative Agencies are also responsible for bringing down the stone pelting incidents.

The Director General of Police said it was normal to witness 40-50 incidents of stone-pelting in a day last year. He further added, “There is a more than 90% fall in stone pelting in Kashmir Valley (this year) as compared to the last year. It is a huge decrease. There are weeks when there is not even a single case of stone pelting while in a day (last year) there used to be more than 50 incidents taking place. There is a huge change in the mood of people,” SP Vaid told PTI.

“It is a huge change. Law and order situation in Kashmir is for everybody to see, particularly those living in Kashmir or those dealing with it. It is easily understood that there is a huge improvement in the situation in Valley. There is not even a single incident taking place in the whole day. At times in the whole week, there is no incident (of stone-pelting) taking place”, he added.

The stone pelting incidents in Kashmir was a regular affair after security forces gunned down militant Burhan Wani. A number of civilians were injured during the clashes between the stone pelters and security forces.

“Even on Friday, where it used to be normal to have 40-50 incidents of stone pelting in a day (last year), not even a single incident is taking place (this year)”, the DGP told PTI.