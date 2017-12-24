On Saturday while speaking to a gathering of chartered accountants in Ahmedabad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy made some shocking claims. He alleged that Narendra Modi government forced Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) officers to present good data. As per him, this was done to show that demonetisation had no adverse impact on the economy. He termed the entire data released by the CSO as bogus. After demonetisation on November 8, 2016, questions were raised on its impact on the economy. As per government data, India’s growth rate slowed to 6.1% in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 from 7% in the preceding quarter, which highlights the impact of demonetisation on key sectors.

Swamy said,”Please do not go by the quarterly GDP data, they are all bogus. I am telling you because my father founded the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO), Recently, I went there with Union minister Sadananda Gowda. He called the CSO person because there was pressure to put out data on demonetisation. So they put out the GDP data stating that there is no impact of demonetisation. I am feeling nervous because I know there is an impact. So I asked the director of CSO, how did you estimate the GDP for this quarter when the demonetisation was on November 2016 and you gave a printed economic survey report on February 1, 2017, which means it went for printing at least three weeks before.”

“So on the first week of January 2017, you submit a report and you calculate GDP to show no impact. How did you calculate it? So he tells me, that the informal sector’s output last year as a ratio of the formal sector’s output last year, that ratio was applied to the organised sector in January. I told him that relationship has changed. He said, ‘what will I do? I was under pressure to give the data and so I gave it’. So do not believe in any quarterly data, don’t believe in these Moody’s and Fitches. You can pay them money and get any report published.”, he added.

Recently Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dismissed concerns of the negative impact of demonetisation and GST on the economy by citing a 6.3 percent growth in GDP in the September 2017 quarter, which was better than the 5.7 percent in the June quarter. The opposition has many times raised questions over the authenticity of economic data released by the government. Earlier in March this year, Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma claimed that the GDP numbers released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have not included the adverse impact of demonetisation, which includes loss in jobs and production. Many economists also expressed their surprise at a faster growth rate of private final consumption expenditure (PFCE), a proxy for private spending in Q3, which means soon after demonetisation.