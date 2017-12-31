Ending his silence on politics, the superstar Rajinkanth said that he is not afraid of politics. Rajinikanth said, "I am not afraid of politics but only the media." Expressing his thoughts with laughs, Thaliva said, "Media asks something from me and when I reply, they start a debate on it." With the political announcements made, Tamil Nadu will surely be a testing ground for both the superstars — Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth.

Addressing his fans on the last day of his 6-day outreach programme, the superstar Rajinikanth ended his long kept silence and said confirmed his political entry. While addressing his fans over his political entry, Rajinikanth also ruled out any possibility of joining hands with existing political parties. The superstar said that he will be floating his own party at an ‘appropriate time’. Highlighting the incompetent governance in the state, Rajinikanth also said that a lot has happened in past one year. All other states are laughing at us, he added.

Addressing his fans at Raghavendra marriage hall in Chennai, Rajinikanth spilt more beans on his upcoming party. He said that the hard work, public service and honesty will be the cornerstone his upcoming party. Fulfilling the dream of his millions of fans, which had been waiting for Thaliva’s decision on entering politics, Rajinikanth today ended his month-long silence over joining politics and said that he will contest on all 234 seats.

Here are the top highlights from Rajinikanth’s fan meet in Chennai on December 31