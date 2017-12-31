Addressing his fans on the last day of his 6-day outreach programme, the superstar Rajinikanth ended his long kept silence and said confirmed his political entry. While addressing his fans over his political entry, Rajinikanth also ruled out any possibility of joining hands with existing political parties. The superstar said that he will be floating his own party at an ‘appropriate time’. Highlighting the incompetent governance in the state, Rajinikanth also said that a lot has happened in past one year. All other states are laughing at us, he added.
Addressing his fans at Raghavendra marriage hall in Chennai, Rajinikanth spilt more beans on his upcoming party. He said that the hard work, public service and honesty will be the cornerstone his upcoming party. Fulfilling the dream of his millions of fans, which had been waiting for Thaliva’s decision on entering politics, Rajinikanth today ended his month-long silence over joining politics and said that he will contest on all 234 seats.
Here are the top highlights from Rajinikanth’s fan meet in Chennai on December 31
- Taking the stage, Ranjnikanth thanked all his fans for being disciplined in the last 6 days of his outreach programme. He further lauded all the organisers of the programme and thanked them for all the arrangements.
- Ending his silence on politics, the superstar Rajinkanth said that he is not afraid of politics. Rajinikanth said, “I am not afraid of politics but only the media.” Expressing his thoughts with laughs, Thaliva said, “Media asks something from me and when I reply, they start a debate on it.”
- Highlighting his desire to serve the people, Rajinikanth said that he will be entering into politics. The actor said, “If I had the desire for power then I would have entered politics in 1996.” He further added that the politics in India has become bad.
- While talking to the people, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about the current state of Tamil Nadu politics, he said, “some events that took place in Tamil Nadu politics in recent times has put the Tamil people in shame. If I am entering politics today it is because of the people of Tamil Nadu. I want to bring change. Politics has to change. The system has to change.”
- Expressing his confidence in getting the support of the people, Thaliva said, “I know that it will not be easy to bring about change. But GOD’s hand and the love and support of the people is a must. I believe I will get both.” Rajinikanth also said that the political parties in India are looting the people so there is a need to change the system from the grassroots. He added, “I don’t want cadres but I want people who will watch and take care of the system.”
- Asking for support from his fans over his entry into politics, Rajnikanth said that this is not cinema, this is politics. “We need to bring everyone into the food. From every street and every village and this is the first task I give you fans,” he added.
- Speaking about the political party, Rajinikanth said that they will be meeting to decide the sole agenda they together want to achieve. “Our agenda is honesty, hard work and development,” he said.
- Soon after the announcements were made, BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan put out a tweet in support of superstar Rajinikanth. She said, “Welcome actor Rajinikanth’s political entry with motto of corruption free good governance which is the sole aim of BJP.”
- With the political announcements made, Tamil Nadu will surely be a testing ground for both the superstars — Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth. As both of them have announced that they will be launching their own political parties.