The top leadership of the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Kashmir Valley has been wiped out with the killing of six militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, Lt Gen Sandhu said

Indian Army and Jammu Police held a joint press conference a day after the encounter in north Kashmir’s Hajin area in which six militants were gunned down by the security forces. Six Pakistani militants including Owaid and two other top commanders of LeT, Zargar and Mehmood, were killed on Saturday. During the presser, Army pointed that counter-insurgency operations in the Valley have brought a remarkable change overall security situation in the Valley. Lt Gen J S Sandhu, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps claimed that more than 125 terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces and the operations going on in the Valley will definitely help in restoring peace.

“We have killed about 190 terrorists as on date, in 2017. Out of these 190, 80 are local terrorists and 110 foreign. Out of these 110, 66 terrorists were killed near the LC while infiltrating. What we find this year is that we have killed approximately 125-130 terrorists in the hinterland of Kashmir Valley. This has resulted in a remarkable change in the situation,” Lt Gen J S Sandhu was quoted as saying by Indian Express. During the joint press briefing, Lt Gen Sandhu lauded the joint efforts of J&K police and other security and intelligence agencies.

“We look forward to continuing the operations and restore peace in the Valley very soon,” the General added. He further said, “We are working on two lines, one is counter-terrorism and the second is that we want the local terrorists to return. We pulled out and saved an injured militant in Kulgam and saved his life. The local terrorists must realize whether they are ‘Mujahids’ (Islamic fighters) or proxies of Pakistan.”

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid refuted the claims of the Islamic State that claimed that the Zakura, Srinagar, attack on Friday in which a police officer and a militant were killed was the first IS attack in Kashmir.