A day after Delhi government was pulled by National Green Tribunal (NGT) slammed the Delhi government over rising pollution in Delhi, Swaraj India party on Saturday also hit out at Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government's knee-jerk reactions to tackle the pollution menace instead of taking long-term institutional measures.

The Swaraj India party on Saturday hit out at Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government’s knee-jerk reactions to tackle the pollution menace instead of taking long term institutional measures. “I am not, in principle, opposed to odd-even scheme as and when it is required but Delhi’s public transport is in shambles. Our national capital not even has 3,000 buses as against a requirement of 10,000. The government has not yet been able to make provisions for last mile connectivity even after making promises in its election manifesto. There has been no policy measure to promote non-motorised transport in the capital,” said its Delhi unit chief Anupam.

On Saturday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) gave its nod to implement the odd-even scheme but had rejected Delhi government’s move to give exemption to two-wheelers, Women and VVIPs. NGT said the government can go ahead with odd-even but there will be no exemption for two-wheelers as they contribute at least 20% to Delhi’s pollution, women and VVIPs. Following this, the Delhi government scrapped the plan to implement odd-even’s 3rd phase citing security concern for women. Delhi government said that it will again approach the NGT to reconsider exempting women from the vehicle rationing scheme.

Swaraj India’s Delhi unit chief Anupam further said that the situation became worse as Delhi Metro fares have been hiked twice in just six months. Anupam said it was possible that the ongoing pollution crisis will end soon but hoped that the AAP government doesn’t forget to take up solid long-term comprehensive measures, “otherwise Delhi will be forced to face such a crisis” every year.