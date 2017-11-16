Tamil actress Bhuvaneshwari's 23-year-old son, who has been accused by a girl's family for harassing, threatening and creating ruckus, was arrested by the Thirumangalam police on Wednesday. The accused had also threatened the girl that she will meet the same fate which Swathi (who was hacked to death in full public view), had met in 2016.

As reports suggest, 23-year-old Mithun Srinivasanthough had known the girl as they used to study in a private school. However, after completing Class 12, the girl opted for medical course while Mithun took admission to study law. Both used to each other friends earlier, however, after the girl got to know that Mithun had a criminal case against him, she tried to ignore him and cut the ties but it seems that jilted Mithun couldn’t take this. The accused continued harassing the girl by threatening and creating ruckus in her college and around her house.

According to reports, what was more shocking that the 23-year-old Mithun had poured kerosene around girl’s house and tried to set it on fire. However, he was chased and followed by girl’s family and other people in the neighborhood. Fortunately, the incident was averted. According to girl’s family, Mithun had also damaged CCTV cameras which were installed outside her house and created ruckus in her society.

Following all these incidents, the family reported the matter to police after he was arrested. The accused has been slammed and booked under Sections 354-B which is assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe, 448 which deals with punishment for house trespass and other IPC sections including 427, 506.

In another jilted lover case which took place in 2016, a Infosys employee, named Swathi, was hacked to death in full public view around 6:40AM when she was waiting at Nungambakkam railway station to board a local train.