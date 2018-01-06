Refusing the orders of the Madras High Court transport unions across the Tamil Nadu state continues to strike for high salaries and pledged to appeal against the order. Unions across the state are demanding 2.57% hike in wages but State Transport Minister M.R Vijayabhaskar said the government could only agree to 2.44% increase.

The Tamil Nadu state transport corporation (TNSTC) employees strike enters the second day despite the Madras High court orders on Friday which directed striking workers to resume work immediately or face disciplinary action. The striking unions refused to end the strike unless their demands are meet for better salaries and pledged to appeal against the order. The court intervened in the matter after a journalist filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the unions strike. Across the state, 90% of the state and corporation run buses went off the roads due to which daily passengers and long distance travellers stranded and felt helpless. Strike also affected the state’s capital Chennai badly, where only 30% of the state-run buses were operational.

Following the strike, commuters alleged over-charging by autos and private buses even as scores opted for suburban rail services in Chennai. A. Soundarrajan, President of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation, justified the strike and accused the government of taking away Rs 7,000 crore of workers money for business operations and not paying retirement benefits over the past two years. In a joint statement, workers unions said the government had held 21 rounds of talks with them in the last 16 months but had not been able to come to a decision on the wage revision issue.

The strike began on Friday after the failed talks between the union and state transport authorities. Unions are demanding 2.57% hike in wages but State Transport Minister M.R Vijayabhaskar said the government could only agree to 2.44% increase.

To give some relief to the passengers few buses including the private ones hired on the contract were operated by the government with police protection to prevent any untoward incidents. In some towns, strikers got into the scuffle with operational buses. Chief Minister K. Palaniswami held meetings with ministers while opposition parties urged the government to accept the workers’ demands.