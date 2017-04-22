Tamil Nadu farmers protesting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar drank their own urine on Saturday in a bid to highlight the indifference shown to them by the Centre.

The farmers, who are demanding drought relief funds and waiving off of their loans, have been relentlessly demanding that the government pay attention to their plight. Due to the severe drought in Tamil Nadu last year and the scuffle that broke over the sharing of Kauveri water, many TN farmers were left in a lurch.

Although the Centre has granted relief fund to the state government, it has been acutely less than what was initially demanded. The protesting farmers have, in addition to drinking their own urine, worn sarees, eaten dead rats, stripped nude and have worn the skulls of deceased farmers.

Tamil Nadu farmers drink urine protesting over drought relief funds and waiver of farmers’ loans at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/LmxqzZktHi — ANI (@ANI_news) April 22, 2017

The farmers earlier stated that if the government was still bent on being indifferent towards them, they would drink their own urine and consume their own feces.

There is a growing call from users on social media for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue.