After Banwarilal Purohit became the Governor of Tamil Nadu he has been making changes in the functioning of the Raj Bhavan in the state. When he resumed office the first news that came to light was that he was learning Tamil with the help of a private teacher. Second, he asked the visitors not to present him with shawls and bouquets. The Tamil Nadu Governor instigated a political uproar after he met officers serving in the Coimbatore region during his visit to the textile city which is a BJP stronghold.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also declared the state Raj Bhavan vegetarian only zone, he has strictly prohibited consumption of any non-vegetarian in the premises of the Raj Bhawan. Eggs have also been included in the list of non-vegetarian items. “Neither cooking nor eating of non-vegetarian items are allowed in the bungalows attached to the governor. It has been conveyed that those who wish to eat such food must have it outside,” an official was quoted as saying by TOI.

Recently, Governor Purohit decided to visit New Delhi. He decided to travel only with an ADC and not travel with his entourage of personal staff. He struck down the names of more than 6 people who had to earlier travel with him. On this decision, he said that when the governor is making an official visit to Delhi, there is no need for others to needlessly accompany him.

When the Governor took charge of his office he said that he would strictly go by Constitutional provisions while discharging his duties and promised there will be no “political considerations” in his decisions. “I have decided that all my decisions will be in accordance with the Constitutional provisions. In all the decisions which I may take there will be no political considerations,” he told reporters after being sworn in as Governor.