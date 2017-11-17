Car Accident in Thiruvananthapuram: A 20-year-old boy lost his life on Thursday night after he lost control of his new car. As per sources, the boy was being accompanied by three female friends when the accident took place. The car, in which the accident took place, was brand new as it had a temporary registration number. As per primary investigation, the brutal accident took place at around 10:45 PM.

Firemen had to be called in to cut through the car so that the passengers could be taken out | image for pictorial representation

In a tragic incident being reported from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, a 20-year-old boy lost his life on Thursday night after he lost control of his new car. As per sources, the boy was being accompanied by 3 female friends when the accident took place. The eye witness present at the scene of incident, said that the boy was driving the car at very high speed, he rammed an auto and later lost his control over the car. The boy has been identified as the son a businessman. The passenger in the auto along with the driver are also injured.

According to reports, the three women accompanying the boy were rushed to the nearest hospital. The women are said to be in a critical state. The car, in which the accident took place, was brand new as it had a temporary registration number. As per primary investigation, the brutal accident took place at around 10:45 PM. Police reports suggested that the accident was so brutal that driver died instantly and the luxurious sedan was turned into a box.

Firemen had to be called in to cut through the car so that the passengers could be taken out. Since the accident took place late night, there were not much people on the road following which the victims laid in the car for several minutes. As per sources, the deceased boy was recently gifted a luxurious performance sedan, which he had taken out for a drive with friends. Police are still investigating if this was the case of drunk and driving.

This is not the first time that a young life was lost on road because of speeding. Even though the main reason of the accident is still being investigated, speeding is said to be the primary cause of the accident. Just a few months back a young boy hailing from Delhi lost his life after he rammed in a superbike race. Speeding is fun but, only on tracks. While on roads it’s just you, it’s the people around you too who matter.