VVIPs and VIPs in India may have removed red beacons from their official vehicles, but three criminals used the once-coveted status symbol to facilitate their criminal activities. They used a red beacon atop their car to smuggle countrymade liquor. However, they were arrested on Saturday, police said.

Police said the three liquor smugglers were arrested in the early hours of Saturday from north-east Delhi, and 4,272 nips of countrymade liquor, an Innova SUV with a red beacon, and a Swift car bearing temporary registration number seized from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Singla said Rahul Chauhan, 24, Sanjay Sharma, 30, and Sadiq Ali, 22, were intercepted while travelling in the two vehicles in the Nand Nagri area here around 4 a.m. following a tip-off.

They told police that they got the consignments of liquor from Haryana and sold it to bootleggers in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.