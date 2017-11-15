The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh named Abhilasha Gupta, the wife of a state Minister, as its mayoral candidate from Allahabad. The name of Gupta was announced by Mahendra Nath Pandey, the state unit chief of the party.

Another video of VVIP racism has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh, where a Minster in Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ can be seen getting a foot massage from party workers. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and is receiving strong criticism across the board. Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi is Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Allahabad South. He is also the minister for Stamp and Registration Minister in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the minister can be seen reclining with his eyes closed and the BJP workers are giving him a foot massage.

The minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ was in Allahabad campaigning for local body polls. In the video, Harshvardhan Bajpai the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Allahabad North can be seen sitting next to the minister. The civic polls in Uttar Pradesh (UP) will be held in three phases in starting from November 22, the second and third phase will be held on November 26 and November 29. The counting of the votes will take place on December 1, 2017.

#WATCH: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal 'Nandi' gets foot massage by BJP workers after local body polls campaigning, in Allahabad pic.twitter.com/iQZsm4L6if — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2017

Nand Gopal Gupta’s wife Abhilasha Gupta is the mayor candidate from Allahabad. The Minister was for long in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the BJP in the run-up to the state assembly elections earlier this year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the campaign for the civic elections from Ayodhya. The upcoming civic polls will be a test for BJP for the 6 months regime and a reality check for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the state got BJP 71 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP instead of putting its stakes on young blood has chosen time-tested veterans for the crucial urban body polls.