Administration of Tirumala Balaji, the nation’s Hindu shrine is planning to make ‘Bindi’ must for all employees. The decision is being planned upon after report surfaced that almost 44 non-Hindu men and women are working in Tirumala Balaji administration. According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, the modalities of the new rule are being worked out by the authorities. The news about a sizable number of other faiths working in the administration has invited protest and outrage from some devotees and Hindutva groups.

Temple executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal ordered an enquiry into the allegations, reported Mumbai Mirror. Ake Ravi Krishna, the vigilance and enforcement head of the Hindu shrine came out with a report that about 44 people from the other faith are working in the different wings of the temple. The executive officer of the temple Anil Kumar Singhal said that they have also approached the Andra Pradesh government to transfer the employees from the other faith to some other department. He further added that the government has given a positive response.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had made a rule in 1988 that only Hindus would be employed in the temple. Some non-Hindus were recruited earlier and a few of them are still in service, reported Mumbai Mirror. A similar rule was made by the temple administration in 2007. The enquiry by the vigilance department revealed that seven employees were recruited after 2007, while 35 were given jobs in the temple administration between 1988 and 2007.