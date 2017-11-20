At a time when TMC and BJP are sharpening their strategies, Mukul Roy who recently joined the BJP spoke exclusively to Sheela Bhatt of NewsX regarding his future in the new party and what prompted him to make the shift from TMC to BJP. "It is a suffocating atmosphere in the party. Now, party is a private limited company," he said.

The regional politics of West Bengal is stirred as Mukul Roy, co-founder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rajya Sabha member has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Once upon a time he was confidante of chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. At a time when TMC and BJP are sharpening their strategies, Mukul Roy agreed to speak exclusively to Sheela Bhatt of NewsX regarding his future in BJP and what prompted him to make the shift from TMC to BJP.

NewsX: Mr. Roy you have been in Congress, which was a mainstream party, and then you were the co-founder of a regional party and now again you are in a mainstream party. Does your move suggest that the regional party era in Indian politics is on decline?

Mukul Roy: Yes. Regional party era is entering in the last phase. Now Indian politics will be controlled by the mainstream party. However, Trinamool Congress has been built-up to fight against the Congress, initially, because Congress, due to their Central Government compulsions, wasn’t willing to fight against the Left in West Bengal. Their government was supported by the Left, so they weren’t acting against the Left. That’s why in 1997, Trinamool Congress has been formed to fight against Left-leaning Congress. And if at that time, BJP had not given us support, the Trinamool Congress would not have been able to constitute, even. I know it well as I am one of the founder members of the Trinamool Congress. I am the first secretary. In 1997, we have fought the elections against Congress, as a partner of the BJP. After 28 days of the formation of the party, first Lok Sabha elections were held and that time BJP supported us. In 1999 we have fought the elections as a part of the NDA, and Mamata became the Railway Minister. So if BJP had not come out to help Trinamool Congress, then TMC would not have been able to fight so well.

NewsX: You are a Bengali leader. Don’t you acknowledge that regional parties’ survival is important because regional party portrays regional ethos and is more sensitive to local people?

Mukul Roy: But you think about one more thing. Regional parties are mainly run by single man or woman and not collectively. You have seen what is happening in Tamil Nadu, in UP, in Bihar.

NewsX: Were you not powerful in TMC?

Mukul Roy: My supremo, she (Mamata Banerjee) has taken all the decisions. She left NDA, according to her wish. She left NDA again on her wish. She left UPA, it is her wish. Now, she has taken the decision to go with the Congress, it is her decision, not ours. Nobody is consulted, ever.

NewsX: Give us substantial reasons for joining BJP?

Mukul Roy: In 1998, Mamata said, BJP is not untouchable. Right? She joined the Vajpayee government. After being defeated in Bengal elections, she again came back and joined BJP government. So in 2006-07, she was again with the BJP, and again she is with the Congress. Firstly, I think personally, this should not be done. Two, people who are for change in West Bengal or against our government Mamata has not behaved properly with them. This is not fair on part of the politicians. Now in West Bengal, there is no democracy. Opposition are not getting any space to do the politics. TMC is no different than Left parties. Election process is not free or fair as it was so in Left rule. Under Left regime on day of voting people weren’t allowed to give their votes. But other 364 days, Left rule allowed people to do their politics. Now there is not a single day when Mamata government allows people to protest. If you do politics, CID will move with you and a case will be started against you.

NewsX: In Delhi perception is that you joined BJP to save yourself from the CBI cases against you.

Mukul Roy: This is not true. One thing is very clear, if you care to listen. If you say one is afraid of CBI then do you know CID is one kind of agency, too? So CID is in the state, doing probe against many. It is set up to get Left party’s cadre into TMC. The CBI is going to probe on its own account. It is the order of the Supreme Court to probe chit funds. Investigating agencies are investigating. And being a law-abiding citizen, it is the duty of the citizen to go and cooperate with the agency. In the chit fund case by the CBI my name is not anywhere… and in the Narada sting case you have not seen anywhere that I am taking the money.

NewsX: But, Mirza, the police officer is seen taking money.

Mukul Roy: Who has done it in his own capacity? If you claim that Mukul da has told me to take the money, will anyone believe it? The CBI will have to prove that you are taking money on my behalf.

NewsX: But you know Mamata has suspended Mirza now.

Mukul Roy: In some different case.

NewsX: But Mr. Roy you are a veteran politician. You were at top in TMC for 20 years.

Mukul Roy: I am from it’s inception… But… you… see… one thing you should realize, that blood is thicker than water!

NewsX: Oh, is it? You are talking about Abhishek (CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew)

Mukul Roy: Of course…

NewsX: So you wanted to be number two and now…

Mukul Roy: No I didn’t want to be number 2. Question does not arise of number 2, but yes there should be fair atmosphere. You see, the Biswa Bangla logo, it is in the name of Abhishek Banerjee?

NewsX: No, they have sent you notice.

Mukul Roy: And I have given the reply. And I am going for the defamation case. That it has been proved by the Patent rule and Act that still it is with Abhishek Banerjee and that Jago Bangala Patrika, it’s patent with Abhishek Banerjee.

NewsX: You know Mamata Banerjee since you were in Congress.

Mukul Roy: Now she is a changed lady.

NewsX: What’s her strength? What gave her huge successes?

Mukul Roy: No, that is true. People started giving support like anything but this time you will see in 2019 and 2021, she is a changed lady. She will not get people’s support. No… no… she is a changed lady now. Her strength is gone.

NewsX: But what was her strength?

Mukul Roy: Her strength, she was fighting. She was a simple lady, her simplicity has gone, now she is surrounded by the bureaucrats and the police. The common people is not able to meet her.

NewsX: But she is winning even now…

Mukul Roy: She was winning, we were also with her then, don’t forget. And BJP gets a sizeable number of the votes. That’s why on nearly 100 of seats they have some vote.

NewsX: Do you agree that she is doing something for the poor people of Bengal?

Mukul Roy: She has given food subsidy. Rupees two but one rupee comes from Centre. Right? She has given Nirmana Bangala, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan; she is getting the money from the Central Government and has changed the name of the project.

NewsX: Giving cow to farmers is a good idea.

Mukul Roy: It is a question to whom she is giving it. She is giving it to a certain class of people or the farmers. I am not going to explain more, right now. After it happens, I will.

NewsX: But what is her political trajectory now?

Mukul Roy: She will lose. She thinks she is going to be the PM of the country but it is hard. Her followers say that.

NewsX: But do you see her as Prime Ministerial material?

Mukul Roy: She does not have it in her. Being the leader of Bengal, she has not been accepted by the cow belt, she has not been accepted by South India.

NewsX: Once you enjoyed her total trust.

Mukul Roy: That trust is gone.

NewsX: But how did it come?

Mukul Roy: I am the party founder. When I formed All India TMC, she was in Congress. After that she joined TMC.

NewsX: Abhishek, her nephew is becoming more powerful in the party. Was that creating problems for you?

Mukul Roy: That question does not arise.

NewsX: Is he becoming powerful?

Mukul Roy: Yes, he is becoming powerful, he is doing the politics. Like Sanjay Gandhi. Like Sasikala. You see Sasikala, you see Stalin; it is going in the same way, and it is the same trajectory.

NewsX: So what is your agenda? What is the mandate given by PM Modi and Amit Shah to you?

Mukul Roy: One thing is very clear. Democracy should be restored in Bengal. I want all political parties should be given space. They have been obstructed, they have been beaten.

NewsX: You were supposed to join BJP with 50-60 lawmakers, MPs and MLAs. Only one or two people have come. Even your own son hasn’t come to BJP.

Mukul Roy: One thing I will say that in 1998, when we formed the party, nobody was ready to join from the Congress. No MLA joined but the grassroot people made the main leaders, they are with me.

NewsX: Will it be easy to remove Mamata’s picture and put up PM Modi’s picture on your wall? Is it so easy in life? In your drawing room I saw Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s picture too.

Mukul Roy: Shyama Prasad Mukherjee is a Bengali guy! Congress has dynastic rule. That’s why they were not in the history book. If we go to the history we can see, what was happening in Kashmir? B.R. Ambedkar was the chairman of the Constitution Committee and he opposed the accession of Kashmir but Jawahar Lal Nehru anyway did it. We need more leaders.

NewsX: Your image is not of a mass leader but you help the top leader to manage a party. What will you do in BJP?

Mukul Roy: You will see… when reality comes, you will see who is the mass leader.

NewsX: What’s BJP’s prospects in Bengal?

Mukul Roy: In the country, they will rule upto 2024 for sure. In 2019, BJP will get 16-18 seats and in 2021 BJP will come to power for sure.

NewsX: While sitting in Delhi, you are claiming Mamata Banerjee is giving democratic space to opposition party to do their politics. But the same charge is against PM Modi and Amit Shah, and BJP in Delhi.

Mukul Roy: This is not the truth. Is Rahul Gandhi not able to address a public meeting? But, in Bengal it is not at all possible.

NewsX: You please give me a convincing answer…

Mukul Roy: You might be a sycophant of Mamata Banerjee, but this is not true.

NewsX: I don’t know her, personally. But tell me how are you feeling in BJP, in a Hindutva party? You come from a secular background.

Mukul Roy: I am very comfortable. I am a Hindu.

NewsX: How?

Mukul Roy: Hindu and I am a secular (displays his holy beads that he is wearing around his neck). This is a Hindu custom.

NewsX: How do you look at the big picture of the country? Do you think BJP should remain moderate to expand?

Mukul Roy: See the Election Commission of India, has an authority to give recognition to a political party. No communal party will be registered. Election Commission of India registered BJP as a party and we won the war of secularism.

NewsX: How are you feeling in the BJP?

Mukul Roy: I am feeling very good. At least there is scope to talk to each other. In TMC it’s a one-woman show. What she decides is final.

NewsX: What is the difference between PM Modi and Mamata?

Mukul Roy: Modi has a huge charisma. He is a BIG leader. No comparison there. Amit Shah is a good organiser. Under his leadership BJP has got 13 chief ministers in the states and 6 deputy CMs. So with his ability he proved that he is a good organiser and a good leader.

NewsX: What is the priority work that they have given you?

Mukul Roy: They haven’t given me any work right now, but my priority is to oust TMC from the state and restore democracy.

NewsX: BJP goes overboard in saying that Mamata is appeasing Muslims.

Mukul Roy: I am not going to say… in that way. But, first time in Bengal there is a communal divide. The difference is there because of the government’s activities.

NewsX: What did they do?

Mukul Roy: Bengal people are doing Eid and Durga Puja at the same time. Who has given you the permission to segregate them? Who has given you the permission to say that on the day of Eid you cannot be celebrating Durga Puja? The government is trying to create the problem among the people.

NewsX: But, you know, only Mamata is standing against the Modi government.

Mukul Roy: She is not standing tall. It’s her close followers, who are pushing her to believe that in 2019, there might be a possibility that BJP might not come to power and as a single largest seat holder she may be the PM. This talk is within her core group which has been percolated down by her close associates. That’s why she is taking stand against PM Modi.

NewsX: What exactly happened in your career that you took the final decision to join BJP?

Mukul Roy: It is a suffocating atmosphere in the party. Now, party is a private limited company. Do you think the symbol of the party should have been patented to a single individual? Do you feel the channel of a party should belong to a particular individual? TMC is a limited company right now; it is not a political party.